Even though Officer Melissa Kearns has only been with Kernersville’s police force for a little over a year, she’s had a huge impact during her relatively short time with the department. Last week, Kearns was named the Kernersville Police Department’s 2016 Officer of the Year.
For more, see the Thursday, February 2, 2017 edition.
Officer of the Year
