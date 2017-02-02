Weather Forecast | Weather Maps

Officer of the Year

February 2, 2017

DSC_0838Even though Officer Melissa Kearns has only been with Kernersville’s police force for a little over a year, she’s had a huge impact during her relatively short time with the department. Last week, Kearns was named the Kernersville Police Department’s 2016 Officer of the Year.
