Kernersville has a new police chief and his is a familiar face among the ranks at the local law enforcement agency. Kernersville Police Department Captain Tim Summers has been named to lead the agency following Chief Scott Cunningham’s retirement. His first official day on the job will be Wednesday, Feb. 1.
A new police chief
