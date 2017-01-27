Hutchins

Kernersville – Garland Aubrey Hutchins, 95, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2017, at his home. Born on February 12, 1921, Garland was the son of the late Luella Diana Satterfield and Ellis Aubrey Hutchins. He was a member of Pisgah United Methodist Church, a Disabled Veteran of the Army Air Corp, and owner and operator of Hutchins Furniture Company for over 40 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Margaret Naomi Veach, his loving wife of 74 years; a son, Timothy Alan Hutchins, and sisters, Bessie Nail, Frances Washburn and Lillie Mae Hutchins.

Survivors include, a son, Gary W. Hutchins and Marie of Kernersville; grandchildren, Tanya Day of Kernersville, Kendell Sell and Alvin of Greenville, SC, and Christopher Hutchins and Sharon of Winston-Salem; great-grandchildren, Ross Day of Walkertown, Nicholas Day of Walkertown, Cory Day, Kyrstin and daughter, Addison of Winston-Salem; John Sell, Ashley and son, Salem of St. Louis, MO; Joseph Sell, Angela and son, Aaron of Charlotte; Kari Rice, Matthew and son, Owen of Charleston, SC; Alec Hutchins, Ashlyn Hutchins and Alden Hutchins all of Winston-Salem; his sister Louise Medford of California; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Additionally, extraordinary care has been lovingly provided on behalf of our loved one by Kym Blalock, Denise Danley, Peggy Rierson and Tanya Day.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel with Pastor Jeff Harlow and Dr. Bobby Roberson officiating. Interment will follow the service at the Pisgah United Methodist Church cemetery.

The family will visit with friends from 1:00 – 1:45 p.m. Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice & Palliative CareCenter 101 Hospice Lane Winston Salem, NC 27103, or Pisgah United Methodist Church 2165 Pisgah Church Road, Kernersville, NC, 27284.

