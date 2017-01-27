Curry

John William “Bill” or “Billy” Curry, 67 of Charlotte, NC passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2017 with his beloved daughters by his side at MUSC Medical Center, Charleston, SC.

The family will receive friends 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, the 29th at Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 30, 2017 at Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Bob Jack officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery immediately following the service.

Bill was born January 27, 1949 in York, SC to the late Joseph Judson and Martha Jackson Curry. He was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and was a member of the Gamecock Marching Band. He retired from Olympic High School, where he taught senior English and Photography. Bill also coached the girls softball team for many years and led his 1988 team on to win the state championship. Bill was also a professional photographer and enjoyed photographing multiple events and venues. In recent years, he worked part-time at Carolina Sporting Arms, where he enjoyed sharing his knowledge and passion of guns and gun safety as well as shooting skills as a range officer in the store’s shooting range.

Bill was an avid hunter and gun enthusiast. He served as past president of Carolina Vintager’s and was an active member of the Lake Norman Rod & Gun Club, Parker Gun Collectors Association, and N.C. Gun Collectors Association, just to name a few. He was quite the marksman and won many first-place awards in shooting competitions. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia Boyd Curry.

Survivors are his daughters Leigh C. Odom of Kernersville, NC, Caroline C. Ferrell of Charlotte, NC; sisters Janice Osgood (Eben) of Orono, Maine, Sarah Burrell of Clover, SC, Martha Jane Thomas (Carroll) of Charlotte, NC, Louise Morgan (Owen) of Rock Hill, SC, Betty Sue Webber (Quentin) of Camden, SC, Judy Miller (Ralph) of Clover, SC, Carolyn Nivens (Steve) of Clover, SC; and grandchildren William C. Odom, Ava V. Ferrell, & Mason T. Ferrell. Bill is also survived by one other brother-in-law and two sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.

Our heartfelt thanks go out to the wonderful ICU staff at MUSC who cared for Bill in the last 12 days of his life.

Memorials may be made to Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church, 15000 York Road, Charlotte, NC 28278 or charity of donor’s choice as Mr. Curry gave to a myriad of organizations.

Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com

M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Lake Wylie, SC is serving the family of Mr. Curry