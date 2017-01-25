Lambert

Greensboro – Bobbie Cook Lambert, 69, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at Hospice of the Piedmont. Bobbie was born on January 20, 1948 in Cabarrus County to Clyde and Mary Allmon Cook. She loved the Lord with all her heart and loved to serve Him. She passed on her strength and love to her family as a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. Bobbie loved spending time with family and friends and also enjoyed fishing!

In addition to her parents, Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Edward Lee Lambert.

Surviving are two daughters, Sherry Scimenes (Michael), and Edwina Henry (Patrick); a son, Clyde Lambert (Jennifer); four grandchildren, Patrick Henry Jr. (Caroline), Austin Lambert (Kelly), Chase Lambert and Ashley Henry; two great grandchildren, Blair Lambert and Cassie Henry; her step-mother, Shirley Cook; and three sisters, Kay Nash, Wanda Harmon and Kimberly Hall.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2017 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Paul Kinder officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Gur Cemetery in Kernersville. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, January 26, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr, High Point, NC 27262. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.