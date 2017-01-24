Clayton

Gail Sykes Clayton, 68, went to be with the Lord January 20, 2017.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00AM Thursday January 26, 2017 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, where she was a member, with Father Vincent Smith officiating. Inurnment will be in Salisbury National Cemetery.

A native of Schenectady, New York, Gail was the daughter of the late Anne Kaczmarek and David Sykes. She graduated from East Carolina University where she received her Bachelor’s Degree and Master’s Degree in Education. Gail is also a member of the School of Education Hall of Fame. She was retired from East Forsyth High School where was an educator for 16 years. She also coached the East Forsyth Track & Field and Golf Teams.

Survivors include her loving husband of 42 years Lemuel “LB” Clayton, Jr. of the home; daughters Michelle Clayton and Marc Davis of Troy, Alabama, Margaret Clayton Cutler and Travis of Pfafftown, Megon Mancini and Matthew of Concord, and Monica Erdner and Eric of High Point; grandchildren Trey, Mia, McKenzy, and Madalyn; sister Elaine Sauers and Richard of Albany, NY; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The family will visit with friends from 10:00AM Thursday at the church until time for the service, and also following the service in Salesian Hall at the church.

Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Forsyth, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC, 27103.