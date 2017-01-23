Employees at the wheel

On Saturday morning, Jan. 14, a 2012 Dodge Kernersville police cruiser making a left turn from Highway 66 South at Pineview Street collided with a 1999 Chrysler traveling southbound. According to the KPD (Kernersville Police Department), both the officer and driver of the other vehicle were transported to separate medical facilities with minor injuries. For more, see the Saturday-Sunday, January 21 & 22, 2017 edition.