Swaim

Kernersville – Dylan Andrew Swaim, 24, passed away unexpectedly, January 17, 2017, at his Charlotte home. Dylan was born April 6, 1992 in Forsyth County to Andy and Cindy Davis Swaim. Dylan was a 2010 graduate of East Forsyth High School and a 2014 graduate of High Point University, where he was a member of Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity. He was an avid golfer and was a member of High Point Country Club. Dylan was employed with Northwestern Mutual in Charlotte.

Surviving are his parents, Andy and Cindy Swaim; his sister, Caroline Swaim; his paternal grandparents, Glenn and Lynn Swaim, all of Kernersville; his maternal grandparents, John and Nancy Davis of Winston-Salem; his uncle, Zach Swaim and wife, Laura, and their sons, Blake and Will, of Mocksville; and his aunt, Karen Davis of Wilmington.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Main Street United Methodist Church in Kernersville with Dr. Claude Keller and Rev. Rick Carter officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service at Paul Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 South Main St, Kernersville, NC 27284.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Forsyth Athletic Booster Club, 2500 West Mountain St, Kernersville, NC 27284 or Kernersville Little League Swaim Sports Complex – Dylan Swaim, PO Box 773, Kernersville, NC 27285. Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com