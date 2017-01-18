McGee

Imogene Wilson McGee, 86, of Kernersville, NC, passed away peacefully Monday, January 16 after a long illness.

Mrs. McGee was born September 30, 1930 in Kernersville and spent most of her life between there and Conover, NC.

She was the daughter of Kenneth and Ethel Wilson of Kernersville whom preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death was Percy Donald McGee, her loving husband of 46 years and her daughter, Donna Jean McGee. Survivors are son Eric Bradley McGee and wife, Cathy Ray McGee of Roan Mountain, TN, her sister Wynona Noon and husband Joseph Noon of Concord, NC. Mrs. McGee retired from First Union Bank of Kernersville. She was a loyal and dedicated member of Pisgah United Methodist Church. Mrs. McGee has willed her body, for teaching purposes, to East Tennessee State University Quillen College of Medicine. No formal services will be conducted but those willing to make a donation, they can be made to Pisgah Church or Hospice of Winston-Salem. The family would like to thank Kerner Ridge Assisted Living Center of Kernersville, NC, for the loving care she received during her life there.