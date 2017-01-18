Reid

Walnut Cove – Robert Eugene “Gene” Reid, 91, died Monday, January 16, 2017 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Gene was born on February 11, 1925 in Forsyth County to the late Henry Franklin and Essie Gray West Reid. He was a charter member of Salem Chapel Fire Department and retired from Taylor Oil in Winston-Salem with over 25 years of service. After his retirement, he continued to work at Reid Accounting and Tax Service. Gene was an active member of Fulp Moravian Church as long as his health permitted, where he taught Sunday School and held multiple leadership roles. He enjoyed collecting antique cars and was a member of the Piedmont Model Restorers Club and Old Salem Chapel of AACA where he was a National Grand Master Judge.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Dorothy Robbins Reid.

Surviving are two daughters, Sheree Thomas and husband Danny of Walnut Cove, Mary Alice Vanhoy and husband Jeff of Stevensville, MD, three grandchildren, Catherine Gant and husband Martin of Walkertown, Robert Thomas and wife Jaimie of Walnut Cove, Michael Vanhoy and wife Kristina of Lake St. Louis, MO, two great grandchildren, Preston Gant, and Walker Thomas, and special family friends, Mildred Mabe, Cathy Mabe, Christina Queen, and Lori and Joey Lynch, and special nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 am Thursday, January 19, 2017 in Salem Chapel Christian Church Cemetery with Rev. Dr.Tim Sapp officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family would like for memorials to be made to, Fulp Moravian Church, at 1556 U.S. 311 Walnut Cove, NC 27052, or to Salem Chapel Graveyard Fund, at 7745 Salem Chapel Rd. Walnut Cove, NC 27052. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.