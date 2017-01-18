Mills

Larry Grant Mills, 72, passed away Sunday January 15, 2017 at Forsyth Medical Center. Funeral services will be 11:00AM Saturday January 21, 2017 at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Chapel 213 West Mountain Street Kernersville, NC 27284. Officiating will be Rev. Phil Bauguess. Family will receive friends following service.

Larry was born October 13, 1944 to the late Arden Paul Mills and Grace Sowers Mills in Wheeling, West Virginia. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Paul Mills.

Survived by his wife of 42 years Jacqueline Kay Gilham Mills; daughter, Shannon Mills of High Point, NC; sons, Tony Hanes and wife Sherry of Winston Salem, NC, Timothy Scott Hanes of Raynham, Massachusetts ; sisters, Norma Mills, Carol Stevens and Joyce Wells of Ohio; grandchildren, David Hanes and wife Laura of Thomasville, NC, Kyle Hanes and wife Erin of Thomasville, NC, Taylor and Connor Hanes of Swansea, Massachusetts, Colin Mills of High Point, NC, Travis Grondell of Columbia, South Carolina; great-grandchildren, Christopher and Cameron Hanes of Thomasville, NC.

Larry served in the US Navy from 1962 to 1966. He worked as a power plant mechanic and welder at Brayton Point Power Station, Somerset, Massachusetts. He was an avid woodworker and auto mechanic and had a passion for Corvettes. He had a very special passion and love for his wife Jackie.

Family and friends may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com.