Idol

Kernersville – Coy E. “Cricket” Idol, 85, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, after a long, courageous battle with Alzheimer’s. He had a kind, jovial nature that survived even through his battle with Alzheimer’s. Cricket was born July 27, 1931 in Guilford County to Burley and Sarah Smith Idol. He lived in the Bunker Hill community of Forsyth County his entire life and was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He was retired from R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company. Cricket enjoyed sports and was an avid golfer. He was a member of Bunker Hill United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, Cricket was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Motsinger; his son Delvin Idol; brothers, Ira “Buck”, Burley “Jack”, Estil, and Howard “Billy”; and sisters Ruby Knight, Dorothy Teague, and Iris Alley.

Surviving family includes daughters, Denise Linville (Dudley) and Ronda Tucker (Mark); daughter in law Marilyn Idol; seven grandchildren, Austin Idol, Kimberly Idol, Kurt Linville (Penny), Terri Linville, Kaitlyn Robbins (Joshua), Morgan Tucker, and Luke Tucker; a great grandchild, Josie Linville; brother, Garnet “Boots” Idol and two sisters, Laura Musten and Corena Lako.

A graveside service at 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2017 at Bunker Hill Cemetery with Pastor David Rorie officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, January 19, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel.

The family would like to express their deep appreciation to wonderful caregivers Lucille Walker, Jane Hoss, Deborah Taylor and Annica Stewart.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County and the Alzheimer’s Association.

