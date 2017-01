Foxx takes a stand

U.S. Congresswoman Virginia Foxx took to the House floor on Friday to urge her colleagues to support a resolution that would provide Congress the tools necessary to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and transition to a patient-centered system. She even mentioned Kernersville when pointing out constituents whom she has talked to who have been adversely affected by the ACA. For more, see the Tuesday, January 17, 2017 edition.