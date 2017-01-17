A hero’s ride for veterans

When retired Marine Sgt. Lenny Youngblood, 30, passed away in September of 2016, his fellow Marines made sure that their brother in arms received a hero’s ride from the funeral home in Frostburg, Md. to his final resting place. It was a gesture that so touched his father here in Kernersville that he has partnered with the High Point Moose Lodge to provide similar rides to Triad veterans. For more, see the Tuesday, January 17, 2017 edition.