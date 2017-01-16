Adams

Kernersville – Myron Lee Adams, 51, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2017 at Wake Forest Baptist Health. Myron was born on October 19, 1965 in Virginia to Willis Lee and Barbara Huffman Adams. He was an avid fan of The Hokies and a supporter of Project Pearl non-profit Animal Rescue in Winston-Salem, NC.

A service to celebrate Myron’s life will be held 4:00 p.m. Thursday, January 19, 2017 at Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service at The Arbor at Union Grove Baptist Church in Oak Ridge.