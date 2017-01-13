Cates

Kernersville – Mr. Ray Calvin Cates was born to John Ivey and Ida Lou Hoover Cates in Iredell County, NC on October 6, 1924. He died Thursday, January 12, 2017 at the age of 92.

Always one to want to tell his own story, our sweet Paw-Paw prepared the following words himself, which further reflect how very prepared and helpful he was to all those who knew him.

“The youngest of 10 children, ‘Baby Ray’ was raised on a farm in Statesville, NC. He enrolled at Berry College to work his way when he was just 16 years old. He was drafted into the Army after 2 years there. His three older brothers were already in the Army or Navy, overseas. Ray was sent to Camp Lee, VA for basic training. After 6 weeks, he was sent to headquarters and quickly promoted to Sergeant Major. At the end of WWII, the officers wanted him to enlist in the regular Army and stay there. Because of the G.I. Bill of Rights, he waited to finish college at NC State and work in North Carolina.

He graduated from NC State in 1949 and taught vocational agriculture at Old Richmond High School for one year. After one year, the Superintendent of Schools called him in telling him Old Richmond was to be closed and wanted him to move to a new high school under construction, which was to be Glenn High School. He taught at Glenn for 12 years until East High School was opened and Glenn was to be a middle school. The county superintendent also wanted Ray to get a Masters degree with a principal’s certificate and be a principal by the time he was 30. He was elected to be principal at Glenn after 3 years but had not completed his degree, so he turned down the offer.

After East was built, the governor wanted Ray to travel 20 counties and help get people interested in starting the community college idea.

After 18 months, 5 counties were wanting to start a community college and State Act was passed in 1963. Ray was brought into Forsyth Industrial Education Center (Forsyth Tech) as Business Manager. He was ‘forced’ into the position of ‘Acting President’ for one year after turning down the offer one time. The year as president, Forsyth was the third in the state to be admitted into the Southern Association of Schools and Colleges, and he and the Chairman of the Trustees got appointments with every major company in Winston-Salem and every foundation in town to put together enough money to build Snyder Hall, the first 3 story building.

After teaching his first year, he was elected Vice President of the NC Agriculture Teachers Association and was a delegate to the national convention in Kansas City. That same year he was sent to the national education meeting in St. Louis, MO as a delegate from Forsyth County.

His next project was helping with community development. He organized Beeson Crossroads, Union Cross, Sunset Hills, Horneytown, and joined the Sedge Garden Civic Club, already organized. All of these communities decided to start Volunteer Fire Departments, except Sunset Hills, which built a clubhouse and swimming pool and they gave him lifetime membership. Sedge Garden Fire Department became Triangle Volunteer Fire Department. Ray was Secretary to the Department and was awarded a plaque for 45 years of service.

Mr. Cates moved his church membership to Sedge Garden United Methodist Church in 1953 and immediately was involved with all church work. He was a delegate to the annual conference for 6 years, helped organize the United Methodist men, and served as first president for 2 years. He then asked to be replaced but served as president again for 2 more years. He was also Chairperson of the Building and Cemetery Committees. After a number of health problems, his doctors told him to get out of all activities which caused him to worry. The church awarded him a plaque for ‘his many years of service,’ especially to the building and cemetery committees!

He said he was the Luckiest man he knew of, and the most Blessed.”

One of Paw-Paw’s favorite phrases was, “Every day’s a great day!” And his life reflected that sentiment. He prided himself on his service in WWII, his many contributions to the community and the field of education, and his girls.

He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, three sisters and his wife of 45 years, Bessie Leanna Joyce Cates.

He is survived by his daughter, Martha Jane Osbeck; granddaughters, Leanna Cates Hammett and Mattison Olivia Hammett; and sisters Lois Miller, Reba Josey, and Doris Thomas.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 15, 2017 at Sedge Garden United Methodist Church with Rev. Dave Cash and Rev. Karen Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the burial in the Church Fellowship Hall. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Berry College Annual Fund, 2277 Martha Berry Hwy NW, Mount Berry, GA 30149

Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com .