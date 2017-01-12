Jones

Kernersville – Betty Sue Lookabill Jones, 82, died Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at The Oaks at Forsyth. Betty was born on August 3, 1934 in Watauga County to Jacob Patterson and Ruth Miller Lookabill. She was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church. Betty’s love of the outdoors was apparent with her enjoyment of camping, gardening and golfing. She also enjoyed bowling and taking pictures.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy Denise Jones; two brothers, Junior and Elmer Lookabill; three sisters, Rachel Lookabill, Gladys Kelly and Martha Maines.

Surviving are her husband of 63 years, Roy Jones; two sons, Timmy Dale Jones (Ann) and Randy Gray Jones (Kim) all of Kernersville; six grandchildren, Alan Jones, Jason Jones, Andy Jones, Heather Jones, Wendy Fairchild and Brandi Spainhour; nine great grandchildren; three sisters, Grace Essick of Walkertown, Linda Fulk of Germanton, and Mary Handy (Jerry) of Tobaccoville. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 14, 2017 at Gospel Light Baptist Church with Dr. Bobby Roberson and Rev. Steve Roberson officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, January 13, 2017 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.Hayworth-Miller.com