Laws

James “Jim” Laws, 74, passed away January 10, 2017. Funeral services celebrating his life will be 2:00 PM Friday January 13, 2017 at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services Chapel. Burial will immediately follow the service at Eastlawn Cemetery.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, of 53 years, Doris Butcher Laws; daughter Sandra Dawn Hamilton and husband Tom.

The family will receive friends Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00PM at the funeral home.

Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com.