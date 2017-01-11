James “Jim” Laws, 74, passed away January 10, 2017. Funeral services celebrating his life will be 2:00 PM Friday January 13, 2017 at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services Chapel. Burial will immediately follow the service at Eastlawn Cemetery.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, of 53 years, Doris Butcher Laws; daughter Sandra Dawn Hamilton and husband Tom.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00PM at the funeral home.
Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com.
Laws
James “Jim” Laws, 74, passed away January 10, 2017. Funeral services celebrating his life will be 2:00 PM Friday January 13, 2017 at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services Chapel. Burial will immediately follow the service at Eastlawn Cemetery.
Previous post: Sentence commuted