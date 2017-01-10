Sentence commuted

Before leaving office last month, Governor Pat McCrory signed an order commuting the sentence of a former Kernersville woman incarcerated for the February 2002 deaths of four people in Greensboro.

McCrory filed the order on December 30, commuting the sentence of Janet Danahey, 38, from life in prison without the possibility of parole to life in prison with parole. Danahey will now be eligible for parole in 2029.

