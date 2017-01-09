Oglesby

Winston-Salem- Mrs. Patricia Smith Oglesby, 72, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Patricia was born on August 25, 1944 to Vance W. and Margaret Bowman Smith. She retired from BB&T after 23 years. She enjoyed taking pictures of everyone and everything. Patricia was one of the hostesses of the Bethany Café at Bunker Hill United Methodist Church, where she was a member. She loved to travel and especially loved her dog, Parker. In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her loving husband Daniel M. Oglesby; and her brother Dana L. Smith. She is survived by four children, Tammy King and husband, Terry Nicholson of Kernersville, James Scott King, Tammy Oglesby and Tracy Oglesby of Jamestown; two grandchildren, James Ryan Nicholson of Kernersville and Danielle Cerrie of Georgia; and one sister, Debbie Williams of Winston-Salem. A funeral service for Patricia will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at Bunker Hill United Methodist Church with Pastor David Rorie officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Gardens Memorial Park in High Point. The family will receive friends from 10:30 am until 11:45 am prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the organization of the donor’s choice, at SPCA of the Triad P.O. Box 4461 Greensboro, NC 27404, or to the Bethany Cafe at Bunker Hill United Methodist Church, 1510 Bunker Hill Rd. Kernersville, NC 27284. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.