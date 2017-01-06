Taylor

Taylor- of Winston-Salem

Donald “Don” Lee Taylor, 77, passed away Wednesday afternoon January 4, 2016 at Piney Grove Nursing Home. He was born in Forsyth County on August 24, 1939 to the late William Roy Taylor and Nettie Davis Taylor. Don was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church and retired from Bimco Corporation. He was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous since 1993. Don was preceded in death by two sons Donald Scott Taylor and David Lee Taylor; and former wife Anita Miller Taylor. He is survived by three sisters Mary Ellen Crews, Janice Lynn Yokley, and Donna Sue Jamison; a brother Michael Eugene Taylor; four grandchildren Scott Taylor, Deonna Taylor, Devyn Taylor, and Megan Thorne; and a great grandchild Travis Taylor. A funeral will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday January 9, 2017 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Frank Shumate officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association 4600 Park Rd, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209 or to the charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.