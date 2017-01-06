Hartley

Richard Hartley, 75, passed away January 5, 2017.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held 2:00PM Tuesday January 10, 2017 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services Chapel. Interment will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.

A native of Forsyth County, Richard was the son of the late Edna Mae Pack and Richard Lewis Hartley, Sr. He was a welder for RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company and retired after almost 38 years of service. He also had taught a welding class at Forsyth Technical Institute.

He loved fishing and was a Master Captain. “Dickie”, as he was affectionately known by many, loved the ocean and spending time with others as they enjoyed the stories he would tell to the fullest.

Survivors include his loving wife Patsy Hartley of the home; daughters Lee Ann Haskins and Frank of Winston-Salem, Cindy Ashburn and Chris of Denton, Resa Spicer of Winston-Salem, Tina Cogdill and Floyd of Ninety-Six, S.C., and Wendy Martinez of Lexington, KY; twelve grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.

Family and friends are invited to visit from 6-8PM Monday evening at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Humane Society.