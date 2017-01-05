A new health benefits seminar set to begin next week at the Kernersville VA Health Care Center (Kernersville HCC) is designed to help veterans navigate through the services offered within the Salisbury VA Health Care System (SVAHCS), and officials there are encouraging newly enrolled or other veterans who’ve never signed up for health benefits to attend. For more information, see the Thursday, January 5, 2017 edition.
Reaching out to veterans
