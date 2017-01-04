Triplett

Winston-Salem- Our Little Princess Carol Lynn Triplett, age 2, passed away peacefully December 31, 2016 in the arms of her parents. It was a moment of peace for the family to know that the angel who had blessed us here on earth was able to receive her heavenly wings. “Carol Lynn” as she was lovingly known, had a kind gentle heart, always kept a contagious smile on her face, and she encouraged others to always keep that smile, and to be kind and patient with others. Carol Lynn’s theme verse was Proverbs 31:25, “She is clothed with strength and dignity, and she laughs without fear of the future.” She reminded everyone to always stay #CBUGSTRONG. She was born January 19, 2014 in Forsyth County to Lane and Candace Schellenberg Triplett, who survive of the home. In addition to her parents, she is also survived by her grandparents, “Nana” Dale Triplett, Jerry & Stephanie Schellenberg, Darrell Triplett; great-grandparents, Richard and Greta Church, Robert Schellenberg, Rayford (the late Jettie) Evans; aunts & uncles, Lauren and Shyea Davis, Nick and Lauren Gerringer, Alli and Landon Pendergrass; and several cousins and friends. Carol Lynn was preceded in death by her grandmother, Carol Schellenberg and by an aunt, Marci Goodman. The family will receive friends from 6:00-9:00 PM Friday at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Her Celebration of Life Service will be 12:30 PM Saturday at The Bridge Fellowship Church, 1080 Snowbridge Lane, Kernersville, NC by Pastor Chuck Bowers, the Associate Pastor and uncle of Carol Lynn, Nick Gerringer. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Triplett Family. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.