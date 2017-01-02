Lawson

Kernersville- Mrs. Sandra Kay Tuttle Lawson, 55, of Kernersville went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 31, 2016. Sandra was born in Forsyth County on January 11, 1961 to Harold Alton and Martha Jordan Tuttle. She was a loving wife and mother. Her pride and joy was being “Mimi” to her three adoring grandchildren. Sandra was a faithful member of the Linville Forest Church of Christ. She was an inspiration to many, and her message is to give hope and encouragement to anyone who is fighting a battle. Her message was “don’t quit” and to “never give up”. Sandra was known for her genuine loving smile. She was preceded in death by her parents. Sandra is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Barry Lawson; one daughter, Candace Lawson Bradshaw and husband, Bryan; one son, Brandon Lawson and wife, Lauren; three grandchildren, Braxton and Paisley Bradshaw, and Camille Kay Lawson; and one sister, Robin Tuttle of Winston-Salem. After an eight-year battle, she beat Scleroderma with grace and dignity. A funeral service for Sandra will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at Linville Forest Church of Christ with Kelly Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. Memorials may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation: MUSC Foundation, 18 Bee Street MSC 450, Charleston, SC 29425. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com .