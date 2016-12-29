Sparrow

Yvette Hubbard Sparrow, 72, transitioned from this earthly body to her heavenly body December 28, 2016.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held 11:00AM Saturday December 31, 2016 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services Chapel. Interment will be in the Mt. Gur Cemetery.

A lifelong resident of Kernersville, Yvette was the daughter of the late Eula Mae McGee and Horace Spencer Hubbard. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her sister Stephana Casper.

Survivors include her husband of 51 years Donald Sparrow of the home; children Lance Sparrow and Alicia of Lawrenceville, GA, Brooke Sparrow of Kernersville, Chris Sparrow and Lori of Kernersville, and Paige Sparrow of Kernersville; grandchildren Riley, Abby, Tanner, Ty, Brady, Connor, Evan, Rylie, Raegan, Tanner, Miranda, and Bella; one-greatgrandson Mason; and a host of extended family and friends.

The family will visit with friends immediately following the service at the funeral home on Saturday.

