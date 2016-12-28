Stultz

Darrel Gray Stultz

Aug. 1 1959 – Dec. 25, 2016

Darrel went home Christmas morning. He lived his life as a devoted husband,father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, cousin, uncle and friend to many.He is survived by his wife Kay Stultz, his son Stanley (Caroline) Stultz, one grandson, the light of his life Skyler Gray Stultz; one daughter by love RaeVen Turner and her four children; four Brothers: Boyd, Roger, Paul and Charles Stultz and their spouses, one sister Karen (Tim) Wilson. Five brothers-in-law, Wayne, Marty, Tony Wilmoth, Chris Pike and their spouses, one sister-in-law Michelle Wilmoth. 31 nieces and nephews and numerous cousins and friends. I apologize if I left anyone out, but you all know he loved you with all his heart.

A short viewing will be held at Hayworth-Miller in Kernersville. NC at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 31 followed by a short service in the Chapel at 2 p.m.