KERNERSVILLE – Thomas ‘Thom’ MacGuire, 60, passed away December 27, 2016. He was born July 20, 1956, in Chattanooga, TN, to the late Mae Veronica Noonan and William B. MacGuire, Jr. Thom attended the Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville, TN. He was employed as the assistant food service director at The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital for six years. Thom was a great cook and developed a love for reading later in life. He most enjoyed being around family and friends. Thom attended Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in High Point. A loving husband, devoted father, and wonderful friends, he will be deeply missed.

Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Linda Thrasher MacGuire; one son, Thomas MacGuire, Jr. of Carrboro, NC; two brothers, William MacGuire, III of Georgetown, SC, and John MacGuire (Lynda) of Knoxville, TN; one sister, Anne Benton (Donald) of Chattanooga, TN; two sisters-in- law, Wanda Phillips (Kenneth) of Monterey, TN, and Rhonda Mainord (Bill) of Livingston, TN; thirteen nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, January 2, 2017, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 4145 Johnson St., High Point, NC 27265, with Father Vincent E. Smith, O.S.F.S. officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the Church. Interment will take place at a later date in Livingston, TN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Building Fund.

