CASHION – Kernersville

Shirley Ennis Cashion passed away Monday, December 26, 2016 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House in Winston Salem, NC. Shirley was born August 28, 1931 in Bowling Green, Kentucky to Noel and Mildred Ennis. In her lifetime, she had the opportunity to experience living in or traveling to the majority of the United States and other parts of the world.

She is survived by her son, Morris H. Cashion, III of Kernersville, NC, son and daughter in law, Mike and Cheryl Cashion, also of Kernersville, daughter and son in law, Wendy Cashion Gordon and Jeff Gordon, of Belews Creek, NC, two grandsons, Ross Cashion and Cory Gordon. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, “Baby Jo”, brothers, Noel “Sonny” Ennis and George Ennis.

A heartfelt thank you to the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House for taking such loving care of Shirley. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.