Karen Duffy, 62, passed away after an extended battle with Breast Cancer December 23, 2016. Funeral Services celebrating her life will be 6:00 PM Thursday December 29 at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services Chapel.

Karen was born February 4, 1954 to the late Marie Conan Kafvelstrom and Douglas Kafvelstrom, in Boise, Idaho. She was in the 1972 graduating class of Borah High School. She then went on to serve in the Air Force from 1978-1982. When Karen left the Air Force she worked as a Computer Technician for Telos Field Engineering. She then went to work as a Supply Manager for a large Broadcasting Network in Virginia. Karen happily left that job to take care of her Grandchildren. After moving to Kernersville in around 2005 she became active in Kernersville Newcomers Group and the Quilting Guild of High Point, where she made many long time friends. Three of her main joys in life were her Family, making Stained Glass, and Quilting.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by a sister Lynn Thacker and a step-niece Autumn Winters.

Survivors include her husband of 28 years Ed Duffy of the home, daughter Stormie Duffy; sons Ken Duffy and John Duffy; granddaughter Grace Duffy Wiggs; grandson Canon Duffy; many other extended family and friends.

The Family will visit with friends immediately following the service at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremations Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

