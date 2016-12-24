Valentine

Georgia Onita Valentine, 94, passed away December 19th, 2016.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00AM Tuesday December 27th, 2016 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Kernersville, NC, with Father Paul Dechant, O.S.F.S. officiating. Interment will follow in Eastlawn Gardens of Memory.

Georgia was born in Waco, TX, on April 13th, 1922. She went to secretarial school and worked in the state capital in Austin, where she met her husband the late Raymond Thomas Valentine. She moved a great deal in her early married life, living in New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Alberta, and South Carolina, before settling in Kernersville. She loved children, working in childcare at Holy Cross Catholic Church and another facility for many years. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother, holding her family dear. With so many wonderful memories, we will all miss her.

In addition to her husband, preceding her in death are siblings Johnny Richardson of Pensacola, FL, Lucille Ware of San Antonio, TX, Mecca Robertson of St. Louis, MO, and Leonard Carter of Wichita Falls, TX.

Survivors include a son, Michael Raymond Valentine (Patricia) of Kernersville, daughters Valorie Helen Phibbs (Darrell) of Winston-Salem, and Rae Anne Theresa MalvaGómes (Marlon) of Florence, SC, grandchildren Michael David Valentine (Sarah), Melissa Georgia Walls (Steven) of Kernersville, Laura Ashley Bennett of Winston-Salem, Brian Joshua Cauble of Florence, SC, and Antonio Carlos MalvaGómes of Atlanta, GA, and great-granddaughter Kaitlyn Carter Valentine of Kernersville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Holy Cross Catholic Church’s Parish Care Office, or the US Marine Corps League’s Toys for Tots campaign.

