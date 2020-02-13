Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education member Elisabeth Motsinger is running in the Democratic primary for N.C. House District 75 and believes hers can be a strong voice for public education, health care and the environment in the General Assembly.
75th District
