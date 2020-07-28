After meeting in high school, Faye and Harold Redding will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on August 5. “I just knew that I loved him, and when he proposed, I knew he loved me,” she said. “He has always been very sweet and kind, and non-judgmental. Sometimes, I tell my friends that we’ve been on a honeymoon for almost 70 years.”
For more, see the Tuesday, July 28, 2020 edition.
70 years
