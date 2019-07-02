5K Race

Kickoff your Fourth of July on foot during the annual Fourth of July 5K, a 3.1-mile race that runs the route of the Fourth of July Parade. It is hosted by the Rotary Club of Kernersville.

Registration begins at 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, July 4 at Pinnacle Bank on Broad Street. The race will begin at 8:30 a.m. For more, see the Tuesday, July 2, 2019 edition.