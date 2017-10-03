50th anniversary

Fire Chief Jimmy Barrow remembers when the Piney Grove community first began making plans to establish a volunteer fire department, with meetings held at Piney Grove United Methodist Church. That was half a century ago. On Saturday, Oct. 7, Piney Grove Fire & Rescue Department will celebrate its 50th anniversary by inviting the community to come see how the department has grown over the years.

