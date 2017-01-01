4A Champions

The Town of Kernersville declared Sunday, Dec. 22 East Forsyth High School Football Day, celebrating the school’s 4A state championship football team with a parade through downtown. The parade line included officials like Mayor Dawn Morgan and East football coaching staff, EFHS Class of 1969 Hall of Famer and Homecoming Queen Wayne and Glenda Eller, respectively, Head Coach Todd Willert and his family, and members of the championship football team.