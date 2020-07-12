Lennon

Thomasville – Mr. Lloyd Francis Lennon, 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was born on May 29, 1940 in Bladen County to Joshua Cade and Ruth Russ Lennon. He was a faithful member of Waughtown Baptist Church. Lloyd retired from RJ Reynolds after many years of service.

In addition to his parents, Lloyd was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Margaret “Topsy” Paige Lennon.

He is survived by three children, Joey Lennon (wife, June), Stacy Lennon (wife, Tonya), and Tracy L. Jones (husband, Jimmy); 8 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; one brother, Bobby Lennon (wife, Sue); and one sister, Linda Brisson.

A graveside service for Lloyd will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Eddie Brackett officiating. Memorials may be made to Waughtown Baptist Church at 1538 Waughtown St, Winston-Salem, NC 27107 or to the Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter 4600 Park Rd. St 250, Charlotte, NC 28209. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.