Fearington

Roger Lee “R. L.” Fearington, age 84, of Kernersville, North Carolina passed away Friday, June 19, 2020.

Mr. Fearington was born August 20, 1935 in Winston Salem, NC to the late Christopher Hubert Fearington and the late Pauline Thomas Fearington. He was retired from the Winston-Salem-Forsyth County School System and was a veteran of the United States Marines.

Survivors include his wife, Debra Fearington of Kernersville, NC; daughters & son-in-law, Ann Vaughn of Wilmington, NC and Amy & Tim Beeson of Kernersville, NC; son & daughter-in-law, Lee & Shellie Fearington of Baxley; grandchildren, Cody (Haley) Fearington, Andrew Bowman, Jessica Idol, Daniel Vaughn, and Ellie Fearington; and one great grandson, Zach Fearington.

A private memorial service was held Monday, June 22, 2020 in Baxley, Georgia.

Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home in Baxley, Georgia.