Ham

Kernersville – Ham, Mabel Faye, 91, of Kernersville, NC passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at Summerstone Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She was loved and cared for by family and passed peacefully. Ms. Ham was born in Lansing, NC on June 21, 1928, to the late Roscoe and Sadie Ham. Ms. Ham retired from Hanes Knitting where she met many longtime friends. She enjoyed traveling, bowling and visiting with friends. She was a loving aunt and will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her sister, Mareen Weavil, brother-in-law’s Junior Weavil and Ralph Iverson.

She is survived by her sister, Betty Iverson; nephew, Randy Weavil and wife Sandy; niece, Angie Waugh and husband John; nephew, Rodney Weavil and wife Ginger; nephew, Joey Weavil; nephew, John Iverson and wife Donna; nephew, Bob Iverson and wife Jo. Grandnieces Lauren, Katie, Miranda, Hannah (husband Dallas) and Haley (husband Chase), Grandnephews Zac, Hunter, Ryan and Evan, a Great Grandniece, Boston, and many cousins.

Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time, private family service will be held at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory in Kernersville.

We appreciate the loving kindness and care she received from the staff at Summerstone and the many visits from family and friends.

