Calendar of Events

February 27

Music and Playtime will be held at Walkertown Library on Tuesday, February 27 at 10:30 a.m. Join a roomful of toddlers and preschoolers for the social event of the month. Kids will be given the opportunity to explore and engage in free play, an unstructured activity that encourages them to use their imagination. The library is located at 2969 Main St. in Walkertown. For more information, call 336-703-2990.

February 27

Toddler Storytime (ages 2 and under) will be held at the Kernersville Library on Thursday, February 27 at 10 a.m. For more information, call 336-703-2930.

February 27

Matinee Movie will be held at the Kernersville Library on Thursday, February 27 at 2:30 p.m. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his followers march from Selma to Montgomery in a dangerous campaign to secure equal voting rights for black Americans in this docudrama. For more information, call 336-703-2930.

February 28

Kernersville Writers Group will be held at the Kernersville Library on Friday, February 28 at 3 p.m. Join the library twice a month on the second Wednesdays and fourth Fridays. Meet local writers of different ages and different genres to discuss the craft, participate in workshops, discuss publishing tips and hear advice from experienced, published authors. For adults ages 18 and up. For more information, call 336-703-2930.

February 29

Annual Chicken Stew, hosted by the United Methodist Men, will be held at Morris Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 2715 Darrow Rd., on Saturday, February 29 from 5 – 7 p.m.

February 29

Myron Brown: Free Piano Concert will be held at Walkertown Library on Saturday, February 29 at 2 p.m. Brown will perform music by Chopin, Liszt and Kapustin. The library is located at 2969 Main St. in Walkertown. For more information, call 336-703-2990.

February 29

Fruit Tree Grafting Workshop will be held at Seed2Seed, located at 1339 N. Main St. (Living Hope Church), on Saturday, February 29 from 9 a.m. – noon. The two-hour workshop, taught by Randy Shur, will educate attendees on how to graft and the different techniques with the second half of class being hands on in the farm grafting pear trees. Seed2Seed will provide all the tools needed and stock for you to practice with. If interested in taking the class, email ChantalM@seed2seed.org to sign up and pay for your reservation. Cost for this workshop is $10 and can be made through clicking the donation button on the Seed2Seed Facebook page and noting “Donation for Grafting.” Randy Shur, owner and operator of Miss Angels Farm, Inc. in Surry County, has managed the 65-acre Orchard since 2006 consisting of peaches, apples and blackberries. The orchard is the first Pick Your Own in Surry County, which has been open for the last three years and visited by thousands annually. Shur holds degrees in horticulture and agriculture from The State University of New York. He has also owned a successful Agriculture Irrigation and Nursery Stock Production Business for 30 year on Long Island, NY.

March 1- 22

Community Worship Services will be held on Sundays at 6 p.m., March 1-22. March 1 at Pine Grove United Methodist Church (UMC) with Rev. Justin Lowe; March 8 at Love’s UMC with Rev. Ashley Cyre; March 15 at Crews UMC with Rev. Will Von Wieren; March 22 at Main Street UMC with Rev. Tracy Schumpert; and March 29 at Sedge Garden UMC with Rev. Mike Gehring. A light meal will follow each service.

March 1

March Beer and Hymns will be held at Gypsy-Road Brewing Company, located at 1105 East Mountain St., on Sunday, March 1 from 5 -7 p.m. Y’All Day7 will be rocking the house. Come join and sing along with Jim and this talented group of musicians.

March 1

Open House with cookies and punch will be held at Kernersville Church of Christ on March 1 at 10 p.m. The church is located at 1016 Salisbury St. For more information, call 336-993-5761.

March 1 – 8

American Innovative Beekeeping Academy will be held at the Kernersville Library on Sundays at 1:30 p.m. March 1 & March 8. This free seminar on beekeeping is presented by American Innovative Beekeeper Academy. Registration is not required for the free event. No handouts or other materials will be given out. The library is located at 248 Harmon Ln. For more information, call 336-703-2930.

March 2

Blood Drive will be held at Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden on Monday, March 2 from 2:30 – 7 p.m. To make an appointment online, visit www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code: Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden or call 336-996-7888.

March 2

Supplements for Your Wellness Routine: Stock Up on Nutrients will be held at the Senior Enrichment Center, located at 130 Easy Mountain St., on Monday, March 2 at 1 p.m. No matter the type of diet you are following and how healthy it may seem, it is easy to miss out on certain nutrients. These gaps may compromise your overall wellness. Meet Jenna from the General Nutrition Center (GNC) and learn about multivitamins, fish oil, joint support, and supplements that can help your overall health and wellness. RSVP required. Call 336-992-0591.

March 3

The Forsyth County Genealogical Society will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3 in the auditorium of the Reynolda Manor Branch of the Forsyth County Public Library, located at 2839 Fairlawn Dr. in Winston-Salem. All meetings are free and open to the public. Eric Elliott, archivist at the Moravian Archives, will present “Using New Tools to Search for African-American Stories in the Moravian Archives,” a discussion of the development, use and availability of new material from their records. More information about this or the Genealogical Society can be found at forsythgen.org.

March 3

Domestic Violence Support Group for Women will be held at Next Step Ministries Resource Center, located on 233 W. Mountain Street, on Tuesday, March 3 at 6:30-7:30 p.m. The group is intended for women who have experienced domestic violence and are interested in breaking the cycle. Be in a safe and supportive environment for healing from domestic violence and to develop a healthier, more fulfilling life. Other upcoming dates include March 10, 17, 24, and 31. Contact Teresa at 336-413-7054 or resourcecenter@nextstepdv.org for more information.

March 4

Test Drive a da Vinci robot at Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center (KMC) on Wednesday, March 4 from 5 – 7 p.m. Meet KMC surgeons and learn about robotic surgery, including decreased recovery time, lower infection rates, and less pain. KMC invites the community to test out the new system by sitting in the surgeon’s seat and maneuvering the robot’s arms through a simulated activity. The event will be held in the Lambe Conference Center at KMC, located at 1750 Kernersville Medical Center Parkway. For questions, contact Katie Harper at mkharper@novanthealth.org.

March 6

2020 Mother & Son Challenge will be held at First Christian Church, located at 1130 N. Main St., on Friday, March 6 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Spend a fun night teaming up while playing games and making lasting memories together. Tickets are $15 per person (Mother & son will both need their own individual ticket). Laser tag is included in the activities, however, per the contracted company ages 7 and older only. For tickets, visit www.kernersville.maxgalaxy.net.

March 7

The Michelle White Multi-Organ Transplant Fundraiser will be held at Masonic Lodge, located at 701 South Main St., on Saturday, March 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fundraiser will include a meal consisting of BBQ plates, large silent auction, and 50/50 raffle. $8 per plate and includes 2 sides, dessert, drink, and BBQ cooked by award winning D’Z Butts BBQ.

March 7

The annual East Forsyth High School Date Auction will be held in the auditorium on March 7 at 6:30 p.m. The school is located at 2500 West Mountain Street.

March 9

Perfect Apple Pie Make, Take and Bake at Lowes Foods, located at 240 Market View Dr., will be held on Thursday, March 12 at 11 a.m. Denise Depaolo from the “Community Table” will demonstrate the best hints and tips to make a perfect apple pie. Make a small personal pie and take it home to bake. Meet at Lowes Foods. Sample apple pie and water will be served. Bring a rolling pin if you have one. $8 for supplies. RSVP by calling 336-992-1860.

March 9

Caregiver Education and Support Group will be held at the Senior Enrichment Center, located at 130 E. Mountain St. in the lower level, on Monday, March 9 at 11 a.m. Discussion will be Behavior Management. Learn and receive support with other caregivers as leaders from the Geriatric and Adult Specialty Team present the workshops listed above. Debbie McCauley, gerontologist, will assist in a caregiver support session following each workshop. Call 336-992-3180. RSVP required.

March 10

Traffic, Bridges, and Roads, Oh My! NC Department of Transportation Update will be held at the Senior Enrichment Center, located at 130 E. Mountain St. in the lower level, on Tuesday, March 10 at 1 p.m. Pat Ivey, Division 9 Engineer of the NC Department of Transportation, will provide updates and new information about current construction, future road and transportation projects in and around Kernersville. A question and answer session will follow his presentation. Call 336-992-3180. RSVP required.

March 10

Literacy Project Needs Volunteers

READWS (Read•Write•Spell) needs volunteers to serve as tutors to public-school students. An information session for people interested in learning more about the program will be held on Tuesday, March 10 from 12 – 1 p.m. This event will take place at READWS, located at 875 W. 5th St. in Winston-Salem. For more information or to register, email info@readws.org or call 336-779-1300.

March 10

Domestic Violence Support Group for Women will be held at Next Step Ministries Resource Center, located on 233 W. Mountain Street, on Tuesday, March 10 at 6:30-7:30 p.m. This group is intended for women who have experienced domestic violence and are interested in breaking the cycle. Be in a safe and supportive environment for healing from domestic violence and to develop a healthier, more fulfilling life. Other upcoming dates include March 17, 24, and 31. Contact Teresa at 336-413-7054 or resourcecenter@nextstepdv.org for more information.

March 12

Perfect Apple Pie Make, Take and Bake at Lowes Foods, located at 240 Market View Drive, on Thursday, March 12 at 11 a.m. Denise Depaolo from the “Community Table” will demonstrate the best hints and tips to make a perfect apple pie. Make a small personal pie and take them home to bake. Sample apple pie and water will be served. Bring a rolling pin if you have one. $8 for supplies. Call 336-992-3180 RSVP required.

March 12 – 14

Children’s Consignment Sale will be held at Grace House Preschool, located at 360 Hopkins Rd., on Thursday, March 12 from 6 – 8 p.m., Friday, March 13 from 9 a.m. – noon and 4 – 7 p.m., and Saturday, March 14 from 8 a.m. – noon, with most items half priced. For more information, visit www.gracehousepreschool.org/consignment-sale or call 336-993-1305 ext. 12.

March 13 & 14

Children’s Consignment Sale at Main Street United Methodist Church Preschool, located at 306 S. Main St., on March 13 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 5 – 7 p.m. and on Saturday, March 14 from 9 a.m. – 12 noon, with most items half priced. For more information, visit www.mainstreetumcpreschool.org/consignment or call 336-993-4089

March 13

Sing into Spring Silent Auction Fundraiser for Heart of the Triad Choral Society will be held on March 13 from 6 – 8:30 p.m. at First Christian Church Ministries, located at 1130 North Main St. Tickets are $20 and include dinner and the opportunity to bid on all items of your choice. Heart of the Triad Choral Society will be performing during the event. Auction bidding begins at 6:00 p.m. and will close at 8:15 p.m. Dinner will begin at 7 p.m. For ticket information, contact events.htcs@gmail.com or call Melanie Wright at 919-806-6531.

March 13

27th Annual Blue Jeans Auction Gala to benefit The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville will be held on Friday, April 3 at Summerfield Farms, located at 3203 Pleasant Ridge Rd. in Summerfield. The event is sponsored by Kerner Ridge Assisted Living and Memory Care and Arbor Ridge at Kernersville and will include dinner, auction, games, fun and fellowship. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and dinner starts at 7 p.m. Dressy/casual blue jean attire. Tickets are $50 per person (includes complimentary beer and wine). Must RSVP by March 13. Call 336-996-6696.

March 14

Forsyth County Republican Party will meet on Thursday, March 14 from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. for the Forsyth County Convention at the Southfork Community Center, located at 4403 Country Club Rd., Winston-Salem. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/forsyth-county-republican-convention-registration-86141550697

March 14

Kitten Supply Drive for the Forsyth Humane Society (FHS) on Saturday, March 14 from 2 – 4 p.m. Crafts, photo booth, food truck and bake sale. Items for their wish list include dry and canned kitten food, formula and litter. A complete registry of items can be found at forsythhumane.org/wishlist. The FHS is located at 4881 Country Club Rd. in Winston-Salem.

March 16

Healthy Living Expo will be held at Kernersville Seventh Day Adventist Church, located at 896 Old Winston Rd., on Monday, March 16 from 3 – 6 p.m.

March 16

Fire Safety with Fire Chief Alderman will be held at the Senior Enrichment Center, located at 130 E. Mountain St. in the lower level, on Monday, March 16 at 10 a.m. Meet with Chief Alderman as he talks about hazards and fire safety in your home. He will also discuss making and implementing an escape plan. Question and answer time to follow. Call 336-992-3180. RSVP required.

March 17 – 21

Spring Children’s Consignment Sale will be held at Fountain of Life Preschool, located at 323 Hopkins Rd., from March 17 – 21. The sale will be held on Thursday, March 20 from 5 – 8 p.m.; Friday, March 20 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 5 – 7 p.m.; and Saturday, March 21 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. with many items half price on Saturday. Consigner drop off dates are Tuesday, March 17 from 5 – 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 18 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 5 – 7 p.m. and Thursday, March 19 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. A presale for volunteers and consigners will be held on Thursday, March 19 from 3 – 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.cometothefountain.com/preschool-consignment-sale.

March 17

Domestic Violence Support Group for Women will be held at Next Step Ministries Resource Center, located on 233 W. Mountain Street, on Tuesday, March 17 at 6:30-7:30 p.m. This group is intended for women who have experienced domestic violence and are interested in breaking the cycle. Be in a safe and supportive environment for healing from domestic violence and to develop a healthier, more fulfilling life. Other upcoming dates include March 24 and 31. Contact Teresa at 336-413-7054 or resourcecenter@nextstepdv.org for more information.

March 19

“Unusual, Interesting and Uncommon Herbs to Discover and Enjoy” lecture and book signing by Theresa Mieseler will be held at Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden on Thursday, March 19 from 2 – 4 p.m. The event is sponsored by the NC Unit of the Herb Society of America in partnership with the Garden. The event is free to members of HAS and PJCBG or $10 at the door. To register, send an email to HSAlecture2020@gmail.com.

March 20

Spring Covered Dish Luncheon will be held at the Senior Enrichment Center, located at 130 East Mountain St., on Friday, March 20 at 11:30 a.m. Come for lunch on the first day of spring and bring a “Springtime” side dish or dessert to share. Arbor Ridge will bring teriyaki chicken. RSVP required. Call 336-996-7888.

March 20 & 21

Children’s Consignment Sale will be held at Glenn View Baptist Preschool, located at 4275 Glenn High Rd., on Friday, March 20 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 4 – 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 21 from 8 a.m. – noon, with most items half priced. Large selection of children’s spring and summer clothing, shoes, toys, games, books and furniture for sale. For more information, visit send an email to Amber Perry at consignmentsale@glennview.org or call 788-2569.

March 21

Open Heart Ranch Horsemanship & Therapeutic Riding Volunteer Orientation will be held on Saturday, March 21 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. The orientation is for anyone interested in volunteering during horsemanship and therapeutic riding sessions at the ranch. The students served are school age boys and girls. Come prepared to participate. For more information, visit “Open Heart Ranch Horsemanship & Therapeutic Riding” on Facebook.

March 21

Frog Listening Walks at Ivey M. Redmon Complex, located at 788 Beeson Rd., on Saturday, March 21 at 4 p.m. for kids and families and at 6 p.m. for adults. Walk through the restored creek and wetlands and learn more about our local frogs and toads. The frog walk at 4 p.m. will have stations set up where kids can hear recordings of the frog species found in our area. At the 6 p.m. adults-only frog walk attendees will be able to hear real frogs. Both frog walks will begin with a brief presentation to familiarize participants with the toads and frogs commonly found in the area, their important role as predator and prey in wetland ecosystems and as an indicator in water quality. Attendees will identify frogs and toads based on their calls and see what frogs, and maybe a toad, make the park their home. Participants should be prepared for wet and muddy conditions and dress for the weather. To register, contact Henry Fansler at hbjfansler@windstream.net or 336-473-0283. All outing participants must sign a standard waiver. Meet near the playground next to the parking lot of the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex.

March 21

All You Can Eat BBQ, Pork and Chicken will be held at Friedland Moravian Church on March 21 from 4 – 7 p.m. Eat in or take out with slaw, pintos, hush puppies, and desserts. Adults $11, children (6-12) $6, and 5 and under free. Proceeds will go to youth missions. For more information, call 336-788-2652. The church is located at 2750 Friedland Church Road.

March 22

Fly Fishing Demonstration & Lessons will be held at Salem Lake Marina, located at 1001 Salem Lake Rd., on Sunday, March 22 from 3 – 5 p.m. hosted by the Piedmont Land Conservancy and Forsyth Creek Week. Join staff from Great Outdoor Provision Company (GOPC) and Piedmont Land Conservancy for a fly-fishing demonstration. See examples of appropriate gear and try your hand. GOPC staff will be there with pointers to improve your casting. For new or experienced folks and kids. PLC will also share how they help protect clean water sources, ensuring great spots to fish (as well as hike, bike and explore). Meet at the Marina and look for the green PLC tent.

March 23

Life Line Screenings will be held at the Senior Enrichment Center, located at 130 East Mountain St., on Monday, March 23 from 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. by appointment only. Catch health problems before they go too far. Life Line Screening offers a 5-test package to thoroughly check you for risk of stroke, cardiovascular disease and other chronic conditions. Five screenings at the Senior Center for $139.00. Call Ashley Dexter 800-897-9177 ext. 22964

or Register online: www.lifelinescreening.com/communitycircle SCREENING CODE: 2-0323_CHA,1.

March 24

Kiwanis Night at Kernersville Brewing Company will be held on Tuesday, March 24

from 4 – 10 p.m. Purchase of select KBC beers will generate $1 for Kiwanis programs to support kids in the community. A food truck will be on site. For more information about Kernersville Kiwanis Club, visit www.kernersvillekiwanis.org.

March 24

Domestic Violence Support Group for Women will be held at Next Step Ministries Resource Center, located on 233 W. Mountain Street, on Tuesday, March 24 at 6:30-7:30 p.m. This group is intended for women who have experienced domestic violence and are interested in breaking the cycle. Be in a safe and supportive environment for healing from domestic violence and to develop a healthier, more fulfilling life. Contact Teresa at 336-413-7054 or resourcecenter@nextstepdv.org for more information.

March 24

Technology Tips for Smartphones and Tablets will be held at the Senior Enrichment Center, located at 130 East Mountain St., on Tuesday, March 24 at 1 p.m. A workshop that focuses on how to utilize your smartphone or tablet, using apps to keep up with health information, medication and healthcare issues. Discover tools that can help alleviate some of the stresses of caregiving including reminders, safety, family communication as well as just plain having fun. RSVP required. Call 336-992-0591.

March 24 – May 12

First Lego League Jr. BoomTown will be held at Kernersville Parks and Recreation Department, located at 125 E. Bodenhamer St., on Tuesdays from March 24 – May 12 from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Teams of young engineers (aged 5-12) work together to explore the FIRST LEGO League Jr challenge for 2020, BoomTown. LEGO WeDo sets will be used, along with a LEGO Inspire kit. Simple Programming will be introduced. Teams will build a Show Me poster and have the opportunity to participate in an exhibition by the end of the season. $99/child for 6-week session. Sibling discounts available. For tickets, visit www.hisawyer.com.

March 26

Lunch & Learn: How to Save the World with Plants will be held at Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, located at 215 South Main St., during Forsyth Creek Week on Thursday, March 26 from 12 – 1 p.m. Kernersville Stormwater Manager Wendi Hartup will teach attendees how plants clean the air, prevent erosion and improve water quality. Bring your lunch. The garden will provide drinks. The event is free, but registration is recommended by calling 336-996-7888 or sending an email to www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.

March 28

Rise Against Hunger Benefit will be held at Cherry Street UMC featuring local performer Danny Crouse as Elvis on Saturday, March 28 from 5-7pm at the Dazzlinn Event Center, located at 612 Edgewood St. A hot dog dinner with sides will be served at 5pm with the show starting at 6pm. Admission is a donation at the door. All kids that come dressed as Elvis will get a prize.

March 28

Ladies Luncheon “It’s not too late to rewrite your story” will be held at Belews Creek Cowboy Church, located at 7505 Preston Rd., on Saturday, March 28 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and includes lunch and door prizes. Spots are limited. Speaker will be Dana Hamilton. The theme is “Breaking free, starting new.” Lunch will include chicken salad wraps, fruit cup, and a dessert w/drink. $7/person. Reserve a spot by visiting the church’s Facebook page or calling 336-595-3624.

March 28

Shred event will be held at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, located at 1110 Salisbury St., on March 28 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. They are asking for $5/bag or box of paper to be shredded. Shamrock Shredding will be doing the paper shredding on site. Donations will be used for the church’s Outreach.

March 29

Fifth Sunday Singspiration with a southern gospel band will be held at Kernersville Church of Christ on March 29 at 6 p.m. The church is located at 1016 Salisbury St. For more information, call 336-993-5761.

March 31

Chicken pie sale will be held on March 21 at 7 p.m. at Friedberg Moravian Church, located at 2178 Friedberg Church Rd., Winston-Salem.

April 4

Vintage Market will be held at Körner’s Folly on Saturday, April 4 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. The market will feature 30+ area dealers of handmade wares, vintage clothing and jewelry, retro items, and locally-produced goods. Market is free to attend, paid admission required to tour Körner’s Folly. The Vintage Market is a juried market, requiring vendors to submit examples of their products before being selected by a panel of judges. This market is also curated to provide the best examples of vintage and handmade goods available locally. Direct or third-party sellers are not accepted as vendors. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet and talk with the makers and finders of the products on view, providing a unique experience surrounded by art and local history in downtown Kernersville.

April 4

Annual Business & Health Fair will be held at The Fitness Center, located at 861 Old Winston Rd., on Saturday, April 4 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. There will be local businesses and health providers participating with free screenings, food and activities for the family. The event will be held outside weather permitting.

April 4

Easter Festival will be held at First Christian Church, located at 1130 N. Main St., on April 4 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. This is a family event with activities for ages birth – fifth grade.

April 4

Magnolias and Mimosas will be held at Magnolia Manor in Colfax on Saturday, April 4 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Models (consisting of some of the most inspirational women in our community) will take the runway fashioning outfits from local boutiques and clothing retailers, some with new trends you won’t want to miss! The ticket includes drink tickets (1 for a regular ticket, 2 for a VIP ticket), a swag bag full of goodies, delicious brunch foods, door prizes and more. For questions, call the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce at 336-993-4521 or email Molly Smith at mollysmith@kernersvillenc.com.

April 5

Beer & Hymns will be held on Sunday, April 5 at Gypsy Road Brewing Company, located at 1105 East Mountain St., from 5 – 7 p.m. with musicians Bob Langlais & Kemp Baker. There will be food trucks on site for dinner.

April 8

Roast a Peep, a children’s activity and games will be held at Kernersville Church of Christ on April 8 at 7 p.m. The church is located at 1016 Salisbury St. For more information, call 336-993-5761.

April 9

Worship service will be held at The Crossing, located at 1650 Pecan Ln., on April 9 at 7 p.m.

April 10

Worship service will be held at First Christian Church, located at 1130 N. Main St., on April 10 at 7 p.m.

April 11

Worship service will be held at First Christian Church, located at 1130 N. Main St., on April 11 at 6 p.m.

April 12

Easter Services will be held at First Christian Church, located at 1130 N. Main St., on April 12 at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m., and 11:15 a.m.

April 12

Easter Services will be held at The Crossing, located at 1650 Pecan Ln., on April 12 at 8 a.m. for the sunrise services, and 10:30 a.m.

April 12

Easter services will be held at Kernersville Church of Christ on April 12, starting with a Sunrise Service at 7 a.m., Easter breakfast at 8:30 a.m., an Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt for ages birth – 12 at 10 a.m., and an Easter Cantata and Worship at 11 a.m. The church is located at 1016 Salisbury St. For more information, call 336-993-5761.

April 18

Be Free My Beloved, featuring singer/songwriter Nicole C. Mullen, will be at First Christian Church, located at 1130 N. Main St., on Saturday, April 18 at 6 p.m. This is a fundraiser for Next Step Ministries, a domestic violence non-profit in Kernersville. Advance tickets until March 31 are $15 and will be $20 starting April 1. You can purchase your ticket online at www.fccministries.com or in the church office, Monday through Friday.

April 18

Kernersville Earth Day, hosted by Seed2Seed will be held at Living Hope Church, located at 1339 North Main St., on Saturday, April 18 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

April 25

Free CPR Training hosted by the Town of Kernersville will be held on April 25 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. To register or for more information, visit toknc.com/forms/cpr.

April 21

Kiwanis Night at Kernersville Brewing Company, located at 221 North Main St., will be held on Tuesday, April 21 from 4 – 10 p.m. Purchase of select KBC beers will generate $1 for Kiwanis programs to support kids in the community. A food truck will also be on site. For more information about Kernersville Kiwanis Club, visit www.kernersvillekiwanis.org.

April 25

Girl Scout Patch Party will be held at Körner’s Folly on Saturday, April 25 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Körner’s Folly is located at 413 South Main St. A day of exploration at Körner’s Folly. This event is open to all Girl Scouts, Troop Leaders, and their parent chaperones of the Peaks to Piedmont Council. Scouts will enjoy the Körner’s Folly Family Revue Puppet Show, which will introduce the Folly and its inhabitants, tour the 22-room house, complete a scavenger hunt, and participate in historic yard games in order to earn the custom Körner’s Folly Patch. Girl Scout admission is $6 and includes the Körner’s Folly Patch. Adult admission is $10 and does not include the Körner’s Folly Patch. Current Girl Scouts and their chaperones only – no siblings. Registration required for all participants. Troops must be accompanied by an adult chaperone. This event is limited to 100 participants and sells out quickly. Register now to reserve your spot – registration is open until Wednesday, April 15, but may close earlier if sold out. Registration fee is nonrefundable. Rain or shine. For questions, contact Suzanna Ritz, operations & programs manager, at (336) 996-7922 or suzanna@kornersfolly.org. Register at https://www.kornersfolly.org/event/girlscout-2/.

April 26

The Kernersville Food Truck Festival will be held at The Brewer’s Kettle Kernersville on Sunday, April 26 from 12 – 7 p.m. The event will include food trucks, local beer, wine, ciders, and mimosas, as well as local vendors and the best bands in the Triad. The Brewer’s Kettle is located at 308 E. Mountain St.

May 1 – 3

Kernersville Spring Folly will be held in downtown Kernersville from May 1 – 3. The event will feature rides, live music on two stages, arts and crafts vendors, commercial vendors, civic groups will be selling food, Heritage Square will be in full bloom and more.

May 3

Beer & Hymns will be held on Sunday, May 3 at Gypsy Road Brewing Company, located at 1105 East Mountain St., from 5 – 7 p.m. with musician Stewart Coley. There will be food trucks on site for dinner.

May 16

2020 Gala! Hand in Hand Presents The Great Gatsby on Saturday, May 16 from 6 – 9 p.m. at Breathe Cocktail Lounge, located at 221 N. Main St. Tickets are $65/person

May 16

Battle of the Badges Charity Softball Tournament to benefit Crisis Control Ministry will be held on Saturday, May 16 from 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. at the David F. Couch Ballpark, located at 401 Deacon Blvd. in Winston-Salem. Cheer on the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the Winston Salem Police Department, the Kernersville Police Department, and the Winston-Salem Fire Department as they compete to win the second annual charity softball tournament benefiting Crisis Control Ministry. Admission is three items per person. Bring non-perishable food, over the counter medications, cleaning products, or personal hygiene items for Crisis Control. You’ll have the opportunity to bid on silent auction items and see who wins the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew cab 4×4 they will be raffling off. There are 1,500 raffle tickets available for $100 each. The winner gets the truck, registration, federal and state taxes paid. Tickets available at any of the Winston-Salem Police Department District Offices, Crisis Control Ministry or Modern Chevrolet.

May 19

Kiwanis Night at Kernersville Brewing Company, located at 221 North Main St., will be held on Tuesday, May 19 from 4 – 10 p.m. Purchase of select KBC beers will generate $1 for Kiwanis programs to support kids in the community. A food truck will also be on site. For more information about Kernersville Kiwanis Club, visit www.kernersvillekiwanis.org.

June 16

Kiwanis Night at Kernersville Brewing Company, located at 221 North Main St., will be held on Tuesday, June 16 from 4 – 10 p.m. Purchase of select KBC beers will generate $1 for Kiwanis programs to support kids in the community. A food truck will also be on site. For more information about Kernersville Kiwanis Club, visit www.kernersvillekiwanis.org.

July 15

Free CPR Training hosted by the Town of Kernersville will be held on July 15 from 6 – 10 p.m. To July 21

Kiwanis Night at Kernersville Brewing Company, located at 221 North Main St., will be held on Tuesday, July 21 from 4 – 10 p.m. Purchase of select KBC beers will generate $1 for Kiwanis programs to support kids in the community. A food truck will also be on site. For more information about Kernersville Kiwanis Club, visit www.kernersvillekiwanis.org.



August 18

Kiwanis Night at Kernersville Brewing Company, located at 221 North Main St., will be held on Tuesday, August 18 from 4 – 10 p.m. Purchase of select KBC beers will generate $1 for Kiwanis programs to support kids in the community. A food truck will also be on site. For more information about Kernersville Kiwanis Club, visit www.kernersvillekiwanis.org.

September 15

Kiwanis Night at Kernersville Brewing Company, located at 221 North Main St., will be held on Tuesday, September 15 from 4 – 10 p.m. Purchase of select KBC beers will generate $1 for Kiwanis programs to support kids in the community. A food truck will also be on site. For more information about Kernersville Kiwanis Club, visit www.kernersvillekiwanis.org.

October 4

Beer & Hymns will be held on Sunday, October 4 at Gypsy Road Brewing Company, located at 1105 East Mountain St., from 5 – 7 p.m. with musician Joey Herman. There will be food trucks on site for dinner.

October 10

Free CPR Training hosted by the Town of Kernersville will be held on October 10. To register or for more information, visit toknc.com/forms/cpr.

October 20

Kiwanis Night at Kernersville Brewing Company, located at 221 North Main St., will be held on Tuesday, October 20 from 4 – 10 p.m. Purchase of select KBC beers will generate $1 for Kiwanis programs to support kids in the community. A food truck will also be on site. For more information about Kernersville Kiwanis Club, visit www.kernersvillekiwanis.org.

November 1

Beer & Hymns will be held on Sunday, November 1 at Gypsy Road Brewing Company, located at 1105 East Mountain St., from 5 – 7 p.m. with the band, Day 7. There will be food trucks on site for dinner.

November 17

Kiwanis Night at Kernersville Brewing Company, located at 221 North Main St., will be held on Tuesday, November 17 from 4 – 10 p.m. Purchase of select KBC beers will generate $1 for Kiwanis programs to support kids in the community. A food truck will also be on site. For more information about Kernersville Kiwanis Club, visit www.kernersvillekiwanis.org.

December 6

Beer & Hymns will be held on Sunday, December 6 at Gypsy Road Brewing Company, located at 1105 East Mountain St., from 5 – 7 p.m. with musician Clay Howard. There will be food trucks on site for dinner.

December 15

Kiwanis Night at Kernersville Brewing Company, located at 221 North Main St., will be held on Tuesday, December 15 from 4 – 10 p.m. Purchase of select KBC beers will generate $1 for Kiwanis programs to support kids in the community. A food truck will also be on site. For more information about Kernersville Kiwanis Club, visit www.kernersvillekiwanis.org.