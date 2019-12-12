KERNERSVILLE- Edna Crowder Edwards, 101, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019. She was born March 2, 1918, in Clarksville, Va. to the late Samuel Osborne Crowder and Nannie Bell Redd Crowder.

Edna was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. She was a charter member of Glenn View Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School teacher for the Primary and Junior classes and she also enjoyed helping with the Home Bound ministry. She retired from Hanes Hosiery, but she was also a lifelong gardener. In her free time she enjoyed traveling, watching the Atlanta Braves and snapping beans. She will be missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Wilson Franklin Edwards; daughter, Vickie Jones, sister Mamie Newsome and brothers James, William and David Crowder

Surviving are her daughter, Frankie Weavil and her husband Dennis; five grandchildren, Jim Jones and wife Susan, Joey Jones, Jonathan Jones and wife Crystal, Jeffrey Weavil and wife Allison, and Julie Walters and husband Mike; five great-grandchildren; very special niece and nephew, Becky and Norman Crowder; a lifelong friend Mary Matthews; and several other nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Mrs. Edwards will be held at 2:30 PM, Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Glenn View Baptist Church with Rev. Lori Carter and Coley Rimmer officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:15 PM prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262 or Glenn View Baptist Church, Senior Adult Ministry, 4275 Glenn High Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27107.

Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the Edwards family.

