Thomasville – Mrs. Carol Sue Agee Weavil Stafford, 75, resident of Thomasville, died November 4, 2019 at her home.

She was born on April 6, 1944, in West Virginia, a daughter to Wesley Walter Agee and Beulah Matics Agee. She was a member of Christian Temple Church for 23 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, John Luther Stafford; her brother Jerry Agee; her sisters, Cecilia Tupper, Virginia Meadows, Dinah Woodard and granddaughters, Kayleigh Stafford and Hannah Gilbert.

Carol was a beautiful person inside and out who loved to be surrounded by family. She loved her kids and all of her grand babies very much. She loved going to church, reading her Bible and vacationing at the beach. Her favorite show was NCIS. She loved agent Gibbs! Carol loved having family gatherings and she loved to cook for everyone. She made all occasions very special. And made everyone she ever met feel right at home.

Surviving is a son, David Randolph Stafford, III of Walkertown, NC; four daughters, April Gilbert (Randy) of Sophia, NC, Christina Bradshaw (Jeff) of Kernersville, NC, Rebecca Lyon (Elliott) of Thomasville, and Shanda Smith (Tony) of Walkertown, NC; sister, Lillie Bennett; brother, Winford Agee of West Virginia; ten grandchildren, Zander Stafford, David Stafford IV, Caidon Smith, Channing Smith, Gage Bradshaw, Alex Bradshaw, Brooke Bradshaw, Haley Lyon, Crystal Schepartz, and Randi Marie Chapman; and six great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale. Pastor Rob Coones will officiate. Interment will follow the service at Shady Grove Wesleyan Church Cemetery in Colfax. Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.