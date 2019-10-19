Smith

On October 19th, 2019, the Hastings Hill Community lost a loving member of their community, Wade Wessley Smith, Jr., who was tough as nails throughout his courageous battle with pancreatic cancer and heart disease.

Wade was born on June 15, 1942 in Forsyth County to Wade Wessley Smith, Sr. and Mildred Sell Smith. Wade graduated from Glenn High School in 1960. He retired from RJR Archer in 1995 after 35 years of service.

Being the man that “can’t sit still”, he was not ready to live the retired life, so he served as maintenance manager at Colonial Village for 12 years. Wade had the remarkable talent to diagnose and fix any mechanical or maintenance issue. He also served as our personal “maintenance manager” at homes all around Forsyth County.

Wade was preceded in death by his parents; a sister Carol DeBusk; and 2 nephews Keith Routh, and Todd DeBusk.

He is survived by his devoted wife of nearly 35 years, Mary Ann Prevette Smith; two daughters, Whitney Smith Lang (Rob), and Heather Smith Spivey (Ron); three grandsons, that were the light of their Papa’s eye – Justin (Jussie) Lang, Jake (Jakester) Lang and Jackson (Buddy) Spivey. The time these boys got to spend with their Papa will provide all of us lifelong memories and comfort.

Also surviving are sisters, Sue Routh (Mike), and Donna Williard; brother in law, Kenny Williard, and baby brother, David Smith; special nieces and nephews, Tracy DeBusk, Forrest Williard, Karen Wood, and Emily Nardone.

Our family prides itself on being unique and united – qualities that were passed down directly from Wade. That being said, he also leaves his former wife, mother of his daughters and friend, Betsy Hine; a special friend who was like a daughter, Monica Varandani; his grand-dog, Bella (who he often sneaked to feed in plain sight); numerous cousins and many members of the Hastings Hill community and Kernersville.

Our family dinners, especially at holidays, are always important events. His presence at these dinners and in our lives will always be missed. We will continue to live our lives in a way that would make Papa proud and we will never forget him or the legacy he leaves. He truly touched the lives of so many people. He always said, “If you give kindness, you will receive kindness.” We will cherish his philosophy and do our best to follow it.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Belinda Harris officiating. Entombment will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the local Cancer Services, 3175 Maplewood Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com