Kenney

Robert “Bopper” Kenney, 83, passed away at River Landing Thursday October 17, 2019.

Bob was born on January 31, 1936 in New Haven, Connecticut to the late Robert and Grace Kenney.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 47 years, Maureen Kenney of Kernersville; daughter, Megan Davis and husband John; son, Sean and wife Kristy; and grandchildren, Caitlin, Claire, Catherine, and John Robert.

Bob served in the Air Force and then retired from Lucent Technologies after 30 years, where he worked as a technical writer.

Bob loved to work out in the yard, have lunch at the C&H Cafeteria, and follow the financial markets on the TV and internet. Reading was one of Bob’s favorite hobbies and he could often be found at the Paperback Exchange selecting his latest bag of books to bring home. Bob loved to travel and some of his family’s fondest memories are of the trips that they took together all over the world. He was an avid follower of Bishop McGuinness basketball, listening to all of the games on the internet. Most of all, Bob loved to cheer on his children and grandchildren at their sporting events. Bob rarely missed a soccer game, basketball game, or triathlon where one of the family was participating.

Bob was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be greatly missed.

