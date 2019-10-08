Parker

Oak Ridge – Mr. James “Jim” Ray Parker, 75, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at his residence. He was born on October 31, 1943 in Guilford County to Jonah Crawford Parker, Jr. and Carleen Fulp Parker. Jim served in the Army Reserves for five years, from 1962 until 1967. He was a Texaco Retail Dealer and owned the Texaco on Broad Street in Winston-Salem form 1969 until 1980. During that time, he was voted the Number One Retailer in NC for three years. He was also the partial owner of Horn’s Garage in Winston-Salem.

In 1981, Jim went to work for the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department, and he remained there for three years. During his tenure with law enforcement, he quickly rose to the ranking and earned the prestigious title of Sergeant.

He worked for Parks Chevrolet of Kernersville and was the Operator of Parks Mazda in High Point for five years.

In 1991, Jim and Wanda purchased The Last-Minute Market in Oak Ridge, NC. Jim chose his retirement shortly after purchasing The Parkers Stop-and-Shop in 2001.

Jim spent his remaining years helping to care for his grandchildren, spoiling his dog, Molle, who he loved so very much, riding his tractor, filling his birdhouses, feeding the deer, and making the most of each day by loving his devoted wife, Wanda. He was a dedicated and loyal father and grandfather who will be deeply missed. May his legacy live in each of us who admired, respected, and loved him.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by one brother, Douglas Parker; two aunts, Ann Fulp and Betty Johnson; and two uncles, Ed and Jim Fulp.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Wanda Sherron Parker; two daughters, Suzanne Parker Cockrum (husband, Rob) of Clemmons and Michelle Friddle of Kernersville; seven grandchildren, Victoria Friddle, Carson Penry, Riley Penry, Luke Pert, Emma Pert, Houston Friddle, and Katelyn Friddle; one brother, Michael Parker (wife, Lisa) of Winston-Salem; one aunt, Bonnie Fulp also of Winston-Salem; one sister-in-law, Sandra Parker of Winston-Salem; one brother-in-law, Jim Sherron of Greensboro; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended relatives, and friends.

A memorial service for Jim will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Bethel United Methodist Church with Pastor Alan Mears officiating. Inurnment will follow the service in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the Parker family has requested that any donations be made in Jim’s honor to the American Cancer Society at P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to Bethel United Methodist Church at 8424 Haw River Rd, Oak Ridge, NC 27310. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the Parker family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.