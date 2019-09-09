Crotts

Kernersville – Mrs. Thelma Elizabeth Crotts, 81, passed away September 9, 2019 at Pennybyrn Nursing and Rehabilitation in High Point. She was born August 16, 1938 to the late George Washington Crotts, Sr. and Jessie Lackey Crotts. Thelma worked for Bowman Gray School of Medicine in the business office. After retiring from Bowman Gray, she went to work at Walmart in Kernersville as a Greeter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, George W. Crotts, Jr.

Surviving are a daughter, Angie Hutchins (Bruce) of Kernersville; two grandchildren, Matthew Hutchins (Kaitlyn), and Meredith Landreth (Zach); and two great grandchildren, Nolan and Hudson Landreth.

A funeral service will be conducted 2:00 PM Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Pastor Daniel Hawtree officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Gur Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 1:45 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Dementia Alliance of NC at 9131 Anson Way Suite 206, Raleigh, NC 27615.

