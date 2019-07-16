A former Kernersville alderman threw his name into the ring, filing his candidacy on Monday to run for mayor in the November municipal election.
“It is time for change in the leadership. We need a mayor who is working with the Board of Aldermen to address the issues,” said Irving Neal in a campaign statement to the Kernersville News. For more, see the Tuesday, July 16, 2019 edition.
Neal files for mayor
A former Kernersville alderman threw his name into the ring, filing his candidacy on Monday to run for mayor in the November municipal election.
Previous post: Hopkins Road proposal
Next post: Fulk