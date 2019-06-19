Wood

David Burton Wood, 71, of Greensboro, NC passed away from this earth and found peace and rest with his Savior in heaven on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

David was born January 24, 1948 in Asheboro, NC to Jesse and Hazel Wood. His parents eventually settled in Greensboro, where David graduated from Smith High School before entering the U.S. Navy in service aboard the carrier USS America during the Vietnam War. After his military service he returned to Greensboro to become a law enforcement officer, serving 30 years with the Greensboro Police Department before retiring as a sergeant. Following this public service, he worked several years as a local medical laboratory courier before fully retiring to relax and enjoy time with his family.

Those left to cherish David’s memory include his greatly loved wife of 43 years, Debra Wood, his adored daughters Dana Wood and Danielle Wood Dwiggins, and his granddaughter Zoe Dwiggins, who was his “Sunshine” while he was her “Papa”. Zoe wants her Papa to know she will always remember him and never forget their times together. Also left to remember David are his beloved sister Kay Wood Bare and her husband Marvin Bare, his niece Beth Bare, and a multitude of extended family members. He was predeceased by his parents. David was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and son. It was obvious to all that knew David that he was unquestionably committed to his family, and he worked tirelessly to provide for and lead them, leaving no doubt of the greatness of his love as they await reunion.

A celebration of David’s life will take place on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Calvary Church, 1665 Pleasant Ridge Road, Greensboro, N.C., with visitation to follow. In lieu of flowers, if desired donations may be made to the American Heart Association, Calvary Church, or a charity of your choice. The Wood family is being assisted by Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home.

