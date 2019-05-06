King

Dorothy “Dot” King, 92, went home to be with her Lord Friday May 3, 2019.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held 2:00PM Wednesday May 8, 2019 at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services Chapel. Interment will follow in Eastlawn Gardens of Memory.

A native of Forsyth County, Dot was the daughter of the late Glenora McGee and Winston Nelson. She married Cecil Fred King, who survives, in December of 1947. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her sisters Nellie Perdue and Allie McGee, and her brothers Roy Nelson, Troy Nelson, Willis Nelson and Talmadge Nelson, and her son-in-law Steven McCracken.

She was a Charter member of Main Street Baptist Church. Dot was a homemaker, wife and loving mother. She never met a stranger.

Survivors include her loving husband of 71 years, Cecil King of the home; her daughter Phyllis McCracken of Winston-Salem; sons, Danny King and Kim of Kernersville, Stephen King and Melissa of Kernersville, Clayton King and Sherry of Lexington, and Rodney King and Debbie of Topsail Beach, NC; eleven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The family will visit with friends Tuesday evening from 6:00PM until 8:00PM at the funeral home.

