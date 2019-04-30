Trula Ann Blevins Vernon, age, 82 passed away on Monday April 29, 2019 at the Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, NC.

Mrs. Vernon was born in Smyth County, VA to the late Lester and Elsie Blevins and was preceded in death by her son Greg Vernon and her brother Bebe Blevins. She loved bird watching and gardening.

Survivors include her husband Jim Vernon; her son Scott Vernon and wife Susan of Aiken, SC; sister Wanda Vernon and husband Arthur Lee Vernon, Stockbridge, GA; two grandchildren Alexandria Vernon and Zachary Vernon; nephew Chris Vernon and wife Denise.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday May 2, 2019 at the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery in Chilhowie, VA. Family and friends are asked to meet at the Bradley’s Funeral home in Marion at 12noon for the procession to the cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley’s Funeral Home is serving the Vernon family.